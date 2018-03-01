Toyota has silently launched a new special edition of its Etios sedan in India with more features onboard. Dubbed as Platinum Etios Limited Edition, the new model as its name indicates will be available for a limited period of time.

The new Toyota Platinum Etios Limited Edition is priced starting at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Available on the VX trim in both petrol and diesel engine versions, the new edition of the Etios gets 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity. However, it misses out on Android Auto or Apple CarPlay connectivity. The model now comes in new Phantom Brown color. There are no other changes in the special edition of the Etios.

It continues to be powered by 89 bhp 1.5-litre petrol and 67 bhp 1.4-litre diesel engines. Both the engines come mated to five-speed manual transmission. The Etios sedan features a V-shaped grille with chrome outlines on the front. It received a facelift last year. The bumper has been reworked to include more black-colored areas while the rear was tweaked with new the tail lamps, and re-sculpted the bumper. The other major upgrades in the facelift included newly-designed alloy wheels and electrically folding ORVMs.

The interiors of the Etios were spruced up with renewed seats. The centrally-mounted instrument cluster is semi-digital now and a center armrest for rear passengers were other additions to the model.

Toyota showcased its new Yaris sedan at the recently held Auto Expo 2018, fuelling rumors that the company could withdraw its Etios models (Etios sedan and Liva hatchback) from the Indian market. However, it now looks like Toyota plans to keep both the models abreast by giving facelifts and special edition models.