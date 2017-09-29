With the festive season in full swing, can the carmakers be far behind in the scheme of things? Well, the races for customers have led them to new launches and update of existing models in earnest. Taking the lead is Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) that seems set to capitalise on the festive season. Already, the carmaker has brought in new editions of its models such as Fortuner TRD Sportivo edition and Etios Cross X edition. But there are still more to come.

The emerging reports suggest that Toyota has also updated the sporty Innova Touring Sport in India. Innova Touring Sport is the kitted up version of the company's popular Innova Crysta. The transmission in the Innova Touring Sport manual is now handled by six-speed manual gearbox.

Innova Touring Sport is available with two diesel engines and a petrol engine. While the 2.8 L diesel engine comes with a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift, the 2.4 L diesel engine was offered with five-speed speed manual transmission. This has now been updated to six-speed gearbox.

The petrol variant of Innova Touring Sport is available with a 2.7 L engine mated to six-speed automatic transmission along with sequential shift and a five-speed manual transmission. The Innova Touring Sport petrol can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Meanwhile, the 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque.

Aside from the mechanic update, the Innova Touring Sport has also gained features like idle start and stop, 7-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lamps. The sporty avatar of the MPV was launched in India in May.

It features all black front grille with smoked chrome finish along with chrome headlamp ornament and fog lamp bezel. The Innova Crysta also gets a wheel arch cladding and rear door garnish and comes with a steering wheel finished in blackwood with red stitching; redwood pattern on instrument panel; blackwood finish on rear door inner garnish, seat back table and console box; red stitching on the seat, console box, shift lever boot (MT) and parking brake boot.

Toyota Innova Touring Sport is now priced in the range of Rs 19.61 lakh to Rs 20.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).