Toyota is reportedly getting ready to expand the line-up of its popular MPV the Innova Crysta in India with the addition of a new Touring Sport variant. The emerging reports suggest that the new Innova Crysta Touring Sport could be launched in the country as early as April.

The Innova Crysta Touring Sport that is coming to India is believed to be the Venturer variant of the Innova Crysta, which is on sale in the Indonesian market, according to Autocar India. The upcoming variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta is likely to get new front and rear bumpers with chrome inserts and black body cladding. It is also likely to get chrome tipped ORVMs, new grille and side skirts and could ride on 16-inch alloy wheels. The Innova Crysta Touring Sport could come in a new paint shade in India. Inside the cabin, the new variant is likely to feature the same layout and the design as the current model in the market with minor tweaks to differentiate it from the regular variant.

The new variant of the Innova Crysta is expected to be offered on the top-end ZX variant with six-seater configuration.

As far as the engine bit is concerned, rumour has it that the new variant of the Innova Crysta will be powered by the same engine as the current MPV. But what remains to be seen is if it will be offered in all engine options or limited to one.

The Innova Crysta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Under the hood, Innova Crysta petrol is powered by an in-line 4-cyl 2.7-litre unit that can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The diesel variants of the Innova Crysta are sold with 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque. The transmission is taken care of by a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

Source: AutocarIndia