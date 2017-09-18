Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has started dispatching the new variant of its SUV, the Fortuner, to the dealerships of the company and an official announcement of the launch is expected shortly.

The new Fortuner TRD Sportivo, the jazzy kitted up version of the SUV gets cosmetic upgrades such as a blacked-out front grille fog lamp housing and redesigned front bumper. The grille also houses the TRD logo in red. The TRD Sportivo edition runs on special dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and features TRD graphics on the rear bumper starting from front door, sporty skirts and side steps. A roof mounted spoiler and tweaked bumper with black accents in the rear are other highlights of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo edition.

As far as the cabin of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo is concerned, the changes are likely to be in line with the Indonesia-spec model. Available in Pearl White colour, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that churns out 175bhp of power and 450Nm of torque, mated to six-speed automatic gearbox. The regular Fortuner is also available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine. According to a Financial Express report, the Fortuner TRD Sportivo will be priced at around Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota seems to be on a launch spree in India and on September 16 added a special edition of Etios Cross to its line-up. Christened as Etios Cross X Edition, the special edition packs a host of cosmetic upgrades such as new black front grille, fog lamp bazel, bulging claddings in body colour and X Edition badging on the C-Pillar.

The company also added more features to its Fortuner and Innova Crysta. The Innova Crysta now gets 17-inch alloy wheels.