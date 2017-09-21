Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the launch of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo, the sportier edition of its most celebrated SUV—the Fortuner--in India. The new edition of the Fortuner is available in the 4x2 AT - pearl white colour at Rs 31,01,500 ( Ex-showroom, Delhi ).

The Fortuner TRD Sportivo, designed and developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) features Auto Bi-beam LED with DRLs, fully automatic power back door with height adjust memory and jam protection and LED Fog lamps. Inside, the sportier Fortuner gets 7-inch tablet inspired touch screen Infotainment with Navigation, large TFT Multi-information Display (MID), auto climate control and Park assist with back monitor & rear sensors.

Powered by 2.8-litre diesel engine that churns out 175bhp of power and 450Nm of torque, mated to six-speed automatic gearbox, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo gets seven airbags, Vehicle stability control (VSC), 4 wheel disc brakes with Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA).

"Our latest festive offering, the 'Fortuner TRD Sportivo' will add more excitement to brand Fortuner. It will certainly make the SUV look sportier and also impose the brand's cult on-road presence and unbeatable performance by providing exclusivity to our customers" said Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company.