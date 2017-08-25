Toyota is reportedly planning an update for its popular SUV, Fortuner, in India. Fortuner with feature updates is expected to be launched in September.

According to MotorOctane, all variants of Fortuner are likely to see the updates. The new features are likely to include LED fog lamps and idle start and stop function. Toyota is also expected to update its popular MPV Innova Crysta and its sporty version -- Innova Touring Sport.

Innova Touring Sport is also expected to gain features such as idle start and stop, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Assistance Control and Intelligent Manual Transmission. The transmission in Innova Touring Sport manual will now to be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox instead of the five-speed unit.

Offered in six variants -- 4x2 Petrol Manual, 4x2 Petrol Auto, 4x2 Diesel Manual, 4x2 Diesel Auto, 4x4 Diesel Manual and 4x4 Diesel Auto, the Fortuner comes with a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.8-litre diesel motor under the hood. While the diesel variant is tuned to generate a power of 175bhp and 420Nm of torque, the petrol mill pumps in 164bhp of power along with 245Nm of torque.

The transmission in petrol is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic, whereas six-speed manual and automatic gearbox do the duty in diesel models.

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta have been registering good sales in India since their launch. The tremendous response to Fortuner and Innova Crysta has helped the company to achieve a 43 percent growth in the market in July.

Innova Crysta has seen impressive growth in July, with over 9,300 units sold while the new Fortuner found 3,400 takers in the last month, which is by far the highest figure posted since the launch of the SUV.

Source: MotorOctane