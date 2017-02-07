Toyota Kirlosakar Motor (TKM) launched new Etios with dual tone exterior at a price range between Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh for Petrol variants and Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 7.61 lakh for diesel variants at ex-showroom Mumbai. The dual tone finish is offered in V and VX trims.

Dual tone Etios Liva is available in three colour options- Ultramarine Blue, Vermilion Red and Super White. Apart from the contrasting black roof colour, the new Liva model is also available with sporty roof spoiler, front grille with black finish, chrome fog lamp bezels, electrically foldable ORVMs and diamond-cut alloy wheel design. Inside cabin gets Piano Black finish instrument panel. The hatchback boast of SRS airbags, advanced standardised Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) across all grades.

"We are delighted to present to you the new dual-tone Etios Liva with stylish dual tone exterior, best safety features and bold design. Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes in constant innovation to upgrade its products and offer the best features to its customers. It is with this underlying philosophy that Toyota has come a long way with the Etios series," said N. Raja, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), TKM.

The Etios Liva is powered by 79bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 67bhp 1.4-litre diesel engine option. All engines come mated to five-speed manual transmission. TKM launched Etios and Etios Liva facelift in September last with a nip-and-tuck. The dual-tone variants will add to the new range.

The new Liva comes with V-shaped grille with chrome outlines. The bumper has been reworked to include more black-coloured areas, giving it a more attractive look as compared to the previous bland appearance. The headlamps remain the same. The interior has been spruced up with renewed seats. The centrally-mounted instrument cluster gets a semi-digital display.