Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese car maker Toyota is reportedly planning to launch C-HR SUV in India sometime in 2018. The five-door SUV, with car-like stance, is expected to be priced around Rs 15 lakh in India.

Toyota C-HR will be pitted against the Hyundai Tucson, reports Autocar. The production version of the C-HR was unveiled at the March 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The SUV features an athletic design highlighted with edgy body panels, beefy wheel arches and coupe-like rear roof end. At the C-HR's nose, two slim projector-beam halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights has been wrapped around and that makes the vehicle look wider than it is.

The character line for both sides emerge from Toyota badge at front continues above the rear wheel and it ends at the top of distinctive C-Pillar with integrated door handle. At the end, protruding tail lamps, a lip spoiler and functional top wing adds sportiness.

On the interior, the dashboard looks radical, complementing the design philosophy of exterior. The slightly angled dashboard and controls are up-market. The 7-inch audio display, positioned centrally atop the dash, is one of the major attractions. Toyota claims despite sloping roof, the CH-R has more than adequate interior space even for the rear passengers.

The SUV is based on the new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) modular platform which also underpins the new Prius. The SUV is offered in petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains for global markets. For India, a diesel engine option is also expected.

Honda is also reportedly planning to bring HR-V SUV from its global portfolio to India. The Japanese car-maker currently is in the feasibility study of the project in India. If it gets green signal, the Toyota C-HR will also battle it out with Honda HR-V in India.