Toy Fair 2017: STEM toys and collectables named as some of this years biggest trends

The Toy Fair 2017 is running from Tuesday 24 January to Thursday 26 January at Londons Olympia, hosting the best and most anticipated toys of this year including new releases from firm favorites including Knex, Lego and Playmobil. The toy market has grown it to over £3.5bn, the highest it has ever been, after seeing a rise of 6.3% last year. This makes it the fourth largest market in the world and the largest in Europe, according to The NPD Group who released the figures today (24 January) in partnership with the British Toy and Hobby Association at this years Toy Fair. The growth is said to be driven, in part, to collectables.