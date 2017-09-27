Toxins are almost everywhere, from the air we breathe to the food we consume. The toxins build up over the time and cause serious damage to our body. They can have drastic impacts and cause tiredness, mood swings, constipation or diarrhea, bloating and various skin issues.

Since it is not possible to ignore toxins completely, we can try to get rid of them periodically. Have a detox diet and cleanse your system.

Here are some herbs that are best known to help in detoxification:

Mint

Mint has got high levels of antioxidants that help in digestion. You can drink mint tea to cleanse your system.

It also acts as a cooling ingredient for the skin and also deals well with skin irritation.

Apart, from these, it is an amazing blood cleanser, fights bad breath, keeps your teeth white and detoxifies the body from within.

Triphala

Triphala is known to have healing and nourishing properties but people aren't aware that it is also great for detoxification. You can have a triphala drink every day one hour after dinner to get good results.

Simply mix one teaspoon of triphala powder that consists of equal parts of Amalaki, Bibhitaki and Haritaki in about half a cup of boiling water. Wait for it to cool down a bit and then drink it.

Cilantro

The herb is best for dealing with heavy-metal toxicity; it contains antibacterial, detoxifying, and immune enhancing oils. It helps in digestion, fighting nausea, stomach cramps and also balances blood sugar. It also causes the liver to release bile that helps in digestion and is important for eliminating toxins.

You should consume a quarter cup of its leaves and stems for 2 weeks every day if you have high toxins in your body. After that, you can take it in small amounts to prevent toxin build-up.

Neem

The bitter-tasting leaves are really good for the liver and also aid digestion.

Consuming neem leaves on a daily basis can destroy bacteria and many other harmful microorganisms in the intestinal tract, further improving digestion.

Milk thistle

Milk thistle, which is commonly known as "silymarin," is a herb found in the Mediterranean countries but is now available in other parts of the world.

The seeds and leaves of this herb can draw out toxins from the body, but it is to be consumed on an empty stomach before meals for best results.

In 2010, a study published in Phytotherapy Research found that silymarin extract is very useful in treating alcoholic liver disease, toxin-induced liver diseases as well as acute and chronic viral hepatitis.

You can consume ground-up milk thistle seeds in the form of a drink by adding one teaspoon to a cup of hot water. You can drink up to four-five cups of milk thistle tea in a day for one month if the toxin level is high in your body.

Tulsi

The anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and purifying properties of Tulsi are perfect for drawing out toxins from the body.

You can consume its juice or make a herbal tea by simply putting them in a hot cup of drinking water.

You can use Tulsi and Neem leaves together as well. Add both in your water bottle and drink it all day long.

Dandelion

The herb is very beneficial for the body. Its diuretic nature cleanses the kidneys and bladders.

It has high amounts of antioxidants as well as flavonoids that are very helpful for the liver detoxification process. They help in bile production and draw toxins out of the body.

You can have dandelion tea for detoxing your body and protect from health issues like water retention, poor digestion, skin disorders and liver-related issues.