Firefighters in Madrid warned residents of toxic smoke following a chemical blaze. 40 tons of magnesium and aluminium shavings caught fire. Firefighters were struggling to put out the fire with water. The smoke threw magnesium and aluminium into the air and residents were asked to stay inside. One worker was injured in the fire.
Toxic smoke sparks evacuations after fire in Madrid
- September 2, 2017 21:40 IST
