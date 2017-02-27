Though Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas made his acting debut in 2011, the audience started noticing him after his performance as antagonist Akhilesh Varma in Dulquer Salmaan's ABCD. Since then, he appeared in notable roles in the movies Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie, but his career graph witnessed a massive rise with Guppy that became a hit after its DVD release.

The Ezra actor, who is awaiting the release of two most-anticipated movies — Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) and Godha — has now bagged a new project, and the crew list itself has raised the expectations of the audience from it, despite not knowing any details about it. The news broke out after filmmaker Aashiq Abu posted a casting call poster on his Facebook page, and the team is in search of a heroine aged 26, to be paired with Tovino.

The projects looks more promising as director Amal Neerad is penning the story while Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair are in charge of writing the script. Jayesh Mohan and Rex Vijayan handle camera and music departments, respectively. Editor Saiju Sreedharan and costume designer Sameera Saneesh are also part of the yet-to-be-titled project, which is Aashiq's movie after a gap of more than a year. The upcoming movie marks the maiden association of Tovino with Aashiq and Amal, who will also be bankrolling the project under the banner of Amal Neerad Productions in association with OPM.

The fans of the actor seem to be eagerly awaiting for his association with the news team. " Tovichetta next big bang ..waiting ..ur awesome [sic]," reads the comment of a social media user. "All the best Tovino and team, this will be big and hoping to be a blockbuster," wrote another netizen.

Meanwhile, Tovino's next Oru Mexican Aparatha, directed by debutant Tom Emmatty, is scheduled to hit the screens on March 3, and will be locking horns with director Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries. The actor also has a sports movie Godha, and he will be seen as a wrestler in the Basil Joseph directorial, which is also rumoured to hit the screens in March.

Meanwhile, Tovino has also been roped in to play a significant role in cinematographer-turned-director BR Vijayalakshmi's yet-to-be-titled Tamil movie, which is said to be based on real life incidents that happened in Brazil.