After garnering good response for the songs Katta Kalippu and Emanmare Emanmare, the makers of upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha (also spelt Oru Mexican Apaaratha aka OMA) have released the official teaser of the campus entertainer. The 38-second video of the Tom Emmatty directorial features Tovino Thomas and Neeraj Madhav.

Interview: Roopesh Peethambaran on his comback

In the teaser which looks promising, the actors are seen discussing about how romantic men are while seeing a girl. The teaser has already generated a lot of interest with the audience making it the top-trending video on YouTube India. At the time of reporting, it has been viewed over 3.5 lakh times since its release by music label Muzik247 at 7:30 pm on Saturday, January 28. It crossed 2.8-lakh mark within 24 hours after going online.

Jude Anthany Joseph clarifies why he is no longer the scriptwriter for OMA

Recently, the first-look poster of OMA, featuring Tovino, Neeraj, Gayathri Suresh and few others in the background of a college campus was released on January 26. The movie is said to be narrating how the Students' Federation of India gained a foothold in Maharaja's College in Kochi and will also have a few scenes set in the backdrop of the college in the 1970s. It also stars Roopesh Peethambaran, Gayathri Suresh, Kalabhavan Shajon Sudheer Karamana and Sudhi Kopa in pivotal roles.

While Prakash Velayudhan handles the cinematography, Shameer Mohammed does the editing work of Anoop Kannan's production venture. The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the movie but some sources close to it have confirmed that OMA will hit the screens in February.

Watch the teaser of Oru Mexican Aparatha here: