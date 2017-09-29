Tovino Thomas is one of the most desirable men in South India and is making a mark in Mollywood as well as Kollywood industries with his remarkable performances. Of late, the young actor's daughter Izza has also started becoming an Internet sensation.

After grabbing the eyeballs of netizens during a recent function, another cute video of the toddler has been going viral on the social media since Thursday, September 28.

The latest edition of the Malayalam lifestyle magazine Vanitha features Tovino, his wife Lidiya and their adorable daughter on the cover page. The behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot has now surfaced on social media and Izza steals the show again. She is seen spending some cheerful moments with her parents throughout the shoot.

In less than a day, the 1-minute-31-second video has been viewed over 71,000 times in YouTube at the time of reporting.

We bet you cannot take your eyes off this toddler in this photoshoot.

Earlier, Izza was in the news for her naughty behaviour during the 100-day celebration of Tovino's movie Oru Mexican Aparatha. In one of the videos, the baby girl was spotted roaming around happily during the function grabbing the attention of many people.

Izza was born on January 11, 2016, and Tovino had called her birth as the greatest day of his life. "The greatest day yet, as I became the proud father of a baby girl :) Mother and baby are both fine. So now let me spend time with Baby of Lidiya and Tovino [sic]," the actor had then posted on his social media page.

On the acting front, Tovino's latest Malayalam movie Tharangam has been opened to above average response from the audience upon its release on September 29. The actor has a handful of projects lined up for the next two years, including Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum (Abhi and Anu in Tamil), Mayanadhi, Luka, Maari 2, Oru Bhayangara Kamukan, untitled Basil Joseph-Mammootty film, among many others.

