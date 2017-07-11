Marcel Kittel of Germany has the highest number of points so far in the Tour de France 2017 and the three-time stage winner is deservedly the green jersey holder in the race. Great Britain's Chris Froome, meanwhile, is yet again the holder of the yellow jersey.

But can he hold on to it until the end? That remains the big question.

Stage 10 on Tuesday, July 11, from Périgueux to Bergerac in south-western France is yet again a flat one; giving a huge upper hand to Kittel, once again. The 178 km stretch will give a perfect momentum once again to the riders after enjoying a rest day on Monday.

Who wears the yellow jersey : Leader of the general classification

: Leader of the general classification What wears the green jersey: Leader of the points competition

Not a very smooth race so far

Accidents and crashes have remained the order of the day in the Tour de France 2017, with some key riders being forced to bid adieu to the race in an unfortunate fashion.

Notable riders crashing out early on:

Alejandro Valverde

Mark Cavendish

John Degenkolb

Ben Swift

Geraint Thomas

Richie Porte

Race schedule: Stage 10

Date: July 11

Time: 12:20 pm BST onwards (4:50 pm IST)

Where to watch live

INDIA: While there will be no live broadcast or streaming available, you can watch the highlights of each stage on the following day in the D Sport channel.

Stage 10 Highlights - July 2 @ 6:30 pm IST.

The D Sport online portal also uploads the highlights package.