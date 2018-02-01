Debutante director Vikram Sirikonda's Touch Chesi Chudu (TCC) starring mass maharaja Ravi Teja, Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor, is all set for grand worldwide release on Friday, February 2.

Touch Chesi Chudu is a romantic action entertainer, which has been produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamshi Mohan under the banner Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The promos have generated a lot of curiosity about the movie. Here are five reasons why you should not miss watching this Ravi Teja starrer.

1 Interesting story with a message

Vakkantham Vamsi, who got his first major break as a writer with Kick, has written the story for Touch Chesi Chudu, while Vikram Sirikonda and Deepak Raj worked on its screenplay. The trailer has already offered a glimpse into its storyline, which is about how a cop solves crimes with the help of modern technology. The film is going to be a racy entertainer with a wonderful message.

2 Ravi Teja's performance

Ravi Teja is playing a police officer in Touch Chesi Chudu. The mass maharaja appears in three different avatars. The glimpses of these avatars, his dance moves, comedy action all are seen in the promos. The film is going to be his show and you should not miss to watch his mass avatars.

3 Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor

Another highlight of the movie is the glam quotient of the actresses Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor and their crackling chemistry with Ravi Teja.

4 Talented supporting artistes

Touch Chesi Chudu features talented artistes like Suhasini Maniratnam, Murali Sharma, Satyam Rajesh, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore and Freddy Daruwala in the supporting roles. These supporting characters will be pivotal to take the story ahead. The trailers have already created a lot of curiosity among the audience.

5 Rich production values

The commendable production values, JAM8's music, Richard Prasad's cinematography are going to be the attractions on the technical front. The movie is high on action quotient and different fight masters have worked on its stunt scenes. Watch the trailer here.