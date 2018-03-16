Bayern Munich are in contact with Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino to become their new manager, according to the former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

The Bavarians appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager after Pep Guardiola stepped down from his position to take the job at Manchester City in the summer of 2016. The Italian coach won the Bundesliga in his debut season, but struggled to impress in the European competition.

Ancelotti was shown the door earlier this season and Jupp Heynckes took charge at the Allianz Arena until the end of this season. Under the guidance of the current manager, Bayern have progressed to the quarter-final of the Champions League and are on course to win another league title this season.

There have been talks over who could replace Heynckes at Bayern after this campaign. The former Liverpool midfielder believes Pochettino has been identified as a target. Hamann emphasized that talks between the German club and the Argentine manager have already taken place.

"Although allegedly everything speaks for Thomas Tuchel, I somehow do not believe in this commitment," Hamann told Sky Germany.

"I know Bayern have been in contact with Pochettino and that he was an option — and might still be," the former Liverpool and Germany midfielder explained to Sky.

"Some say the Bayern coach should be a German. It might be one area of importance, but not the only one. Even Pep [Guardiola] was not perfect. It is about picking the best coach possible. For me, that man is Pochettino."

Hamann also admitted that he feels sorry for Heynckes, who, according to him, did an "unbelievable" job at Bayern.

"Honestly, I'm sorry for Jupp Heynckes. He came to Munich to do a great favor for the Bavarians for eight months before returning to his farm," he said.

"What he has done so far is unbelievable. But instead of talking about it, he has to justify himself week by week and deliver water level reports to his future. This is bizarre and unworthy. Such a discussion does not help anyone.

"It's hard to imagine where Bayern would be today if Jupp had not stepped in for Ancelotti. Apparently, the Bavarians had then as today no plan B. Bayern is the German figurehead in terms of football. In my opinion, they give a very bad picture in this discussion.

"There is no such public hiccup at any other football club when it comes to finding a new coach. That this happens just at Bayern, is incredible."