Since taking over at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino has made them one of the most feared teams in the Premier League but is still looking to guide them to their first major trophy. If they can win today's FA Cup quarter final match against League One side Millwall at White Hart Lane, it will be a step in the right direction for them.

Also read: FA Cup results

An interesting fact to note ahead of this fixture is that last time Tottenham played Millwall in an FA Cup match, they went on to lift the trophy that year in the 1966-67 season.

Tottenham have been in superb form at White Hart lane this season and this match against Millwall presents them with the perfect opportunity to reach the semi finals of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Tottenham have been on the rise in the last few years and have been competing in the top four of the Premier League consistently now and they need a trophy to show for soon.

If they would win the FA Cup this season it would be considered a really successful season for them as they look to move into their new stadium soon. Michel Vorm is expected to start in goal for Tottenham and Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks could also come into the side for this match. Pochettino has no suspensions or major injuries to deal with apart from two long-term injuries to Danny Rose and Erik Lamela.

"It is another London derby and we were watching all the games and they fully deserve to be in the quarter-finals. They were better than the Premier League teams. We are aware about that situation. We respect them. It is clear how they play, very compact, and clear in their idea how they manage the game" BBC quoted Pochettino as saying.

Millwall have been really impressive in the League one this season and are sitting in sixth place at the moment and are looking for a promotion to the Championship next season. But they have been even more impressive in the FA Cup this season. The Lions defeated three Premier League teams in Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester City to reach the quarter finals and could cause another upset later today.

The FA Cup is known for its big upsets but given Tottenham's current form you would expect them to pick up a routine win but you never know with the FA Cup. Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer is a major doubt for this match due to a groin injury and Steve Morison and Jed Wallace are expected to get back into the team after they returned from injury recently.

"I'm looking forward to it. The test in front of us speaks for itself - it's a huge fixture. Not only are we playing in an FA Cup quarter-final - the best club competition in the world - but we are also going to Tottenham Hotspur, who are a really talented side. But, we've earned the right to pit ourselves against one of the best in the country. We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain," Millwall boss Neil Harris was quoted as saying.

Where to watch

The FA Cup quarter final match between Tottenham and Millwall is set to start at 2:00pm GMT (7:30 pm IST, 10:00am EST)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Sony ESPN. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: No coverage. Radio: BBC Radio 5.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Australia and New Zealand: TV: ESPN.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.