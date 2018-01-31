Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in a stunning Premier League fixture on Wednesday January 31. The match has a lot of signifance as to how things would stand in the points table following the end of the season.

As of now, United are second in the EPL points table with 53 points from 24 matches. Catching up with Manchester City atop the table may seem to be a larger-than-life task now but Jose Mourinho would be hoping his team at least solidifies the number 2 position in the table for now.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be hoping to widening their points difference with North London rivals Arsenal. Thanks to the Gunners' embarrassing defeat against Swansea on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to go six points above Arsenal, if the home side manages to win against United.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently fifth in the table with 45 points from 24 games. Arsenal, meanwhile, are on 42 points from 25 games.

"It is so important to win games, to be close and to have the possibility to fight to the end," said Pochettino at the pre-match presser. "I don't think the key to the top four is to win tomorrow or to win Sunday. But yes it is so important to put yourself in a good position in the table and in the end be there."

Alexis Sanchez is set to be handed his first Premier League cap for Manchester United. The Chilean has scored twice against Spurs while playing for Arsenal.

Expected starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Vertonghen, Davies, Sanchez, Trippier, Rose; Dier; Alli, Son, Eriksen; Kane.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Pogba, Matic; Sanchez, Mata, Rashford; Lukaku.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Date: December 31

Time: 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST - Thursday

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV guide

India - Star Sports Select 1/HD

UK - BT Sports 1

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

UK - BT Sports Live