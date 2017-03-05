Tottenham will be looking to close the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea to within seven points temporarily as they welcome Everton to White Hart Lane. This match has more to it as the two top scorers in the Premier League in Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku are set to go head to head as they look to continue their goal scoring form and their team's impressive form.

Tottenham have been outstanding at home so far this season and remain the only team who are yet to lose a match at home and they will be determined to maintain that record. After getting knocked out of the Europa League, Tottenham had the perfect response and they thrashed Stoke City 4-0 with Kane getting a hat trick.

Tottenham have struggled with a lot of injuries this season and have a lot of injury problems ahead of their clash against Everton too. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen who were forced off in their previous match, remain doubtful for this match, but reports say that those substitutions were just precautionary. Harry Kane has a slight knock to his knee but he is expected to recover in time for the match. Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are still nursing an injury and will remain on the side line.

Speaking ahead of this match, Mauricio Pochettino said he understands why he is being linked to the Barcelona job and said that his Tottenham team can still challenge Chelsea to the Premier League title.

"We are in the biggest clubs in Europe. For me Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs. We are in a position where you can see we play very good football, exciting team, very good players. It's normal we catch the attention of other clubs and football people. We are part of that business and our names always appear on the lists."

"Mathematically it's still all possible. The gap is 10 points and that's a massive gap but there are still a lot of games to play, and in our heads we still believe."

Meanwhile, Everton have been in amazing form since the turn of the year and are unbeaten in nine Premier League matches, which is also their best run since 2013. Ronald Koeman has changed the face of Everton since he took over and a win against Tottenham would boost their chances of finishing in the Europa League spot.

Koeman does not have a lot of injuries and suspensions to deal with and has an almost full squad to choose from in this crucial match. Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic who suffered similar ACL injuries continue to recover from their injuries and they are likely to miss the rest of the season but Everton have more than enough player to cope without them.

The Everton manager had a lot of praises for the Tottenham team saying he would like his team to play the way they do. He also stressed on how they bring in a lot of young players, something Everton have done so often in the past.

"I follow football. I follow managers, teams, how they play. In several aspects, Tottenham play how we would like to do. They try to do high pressing, they have individually very good players between the lines like [Christan] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli and others. They have offensive full-backs, like we do. And they are trying to bring young players through the team, like we would like to do at Everton."

Where to watch

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Everton is set to start at 1:30pm GMT (7:00pm IST, 8:30am EST)

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1/HD. Live streaming: Sky go

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Africa: TV: SuperSport 3. Live streaming: SuperSport live

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports . Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.