The historical North London derby has received a major impetus this time around considering the amazing set of players that will be taking to the field from both sides Saturday February 10. Arsenal recently roped in two major technically-gifted footballers in Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan, and the Gunners visit Wembley with a lot of confidence.

Arsene Wenger's men bagged a massive 5-1 victory against Everton in the English Premier League (EPL) last week, riding on a memorable hat-trick by Aaron Ramsey.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, recorded a dramatic 2-2 draw against Liverpool. A match that saw Harry Kane miss a penalty as well as convert one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal this time around will be nothing but a fierce pacy game. The likes of Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane and others will be competing against the likes of Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Ramsey and more in giving the fans some wonderful display of football.

"It is always a game that is charged emotionally. This season, if you look at the table, it is a very important game," mentioned Wenger at the pre-match press conference. "For us, it is an opportunity to come back closer to the Champions League places, which is a priority."

Currently, Spurs are fifth in the EPL points table with 49 points whereas Arsenal are sixth with 45 points. Therefore, even a win for the Gunners cannot see them go above Spurs this gameweek.

Expected starting lineup

: Lloris; Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davies, Sanchez; Dembele, Dier; Son, Eriksen, Alli; Kane. Arsenal: Ospina; Koscielny, Mustafi, Bellerin, Nacho; Xhaka, Ramsey; Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Spurs vs Arsenal

Date: February 10

Time: 12:30 pm GMT, 6 pm IST

Venue: Wembley

Live on TV channels: Star Sports Select 1/HD (India), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live streaming: Hotstar (India), BT Sport Live (UK), Arsenal Player, Spurs Live match center (subscription based)

Live scores: Twitter

Radio commentary: TalkSport Radio, BBC Radio