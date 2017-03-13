Tottenham completely demolished Millwall 6-0 in their recent FA Cup quarter final encounter as they reached the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in five years. While that is a huge reason to celebrate for Tottenham and their fans, they might have to make do without their top goal scorer in Harry Kane who injured his ankle again.

Also read: Liverpool vs Burnley highlights

Kane has been outstanding in front of goal this season too and has already notched up 24 goals for the season, but after his latest injury he could be set to miss the rest of the season. The England international limped off just five minutes into Tottenham's FA Cup match against Millwall after his ankle got trapped under the body of defender Jake Cooper.

After the match was over he was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and in a protective boot and Mauricio Pochettino feels it could be the same ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season that kept him out for seven weeks.

"Now, he twisted his ankle, the same ankle that he did before in the game against Sunderland. Now it's a matter of waiting. Assess tomorrow, and after tomorrow, see what happens. It's difficult. It looks a similar situation to Sunderland, during that game, but we'll see. If you watch it on television, it was a similar action," The Mirror quoted Pochettino as saying.

"We need to wait and be positive. We hope it's not a big issue, but it looks similar. It will be difficult for him to play against Southampton on Sunday, but we need to wait now. We need to be cautious and see what happens in the next few days."

His injury news comes as a big blow for the England national team and manager Gareth Southgate too who are set to face Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier and Germany in a friendly match later this month.

Kane has been an instrumental figure for Tottenham this season as they look to qualify for the Champions League again this season and without him and his goals, it could cause a serious problem for them for the rest of the season.

The last time Kane got injured, Pochettino switched between Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen up front but neither of them were as consistent as Kane. Son did manage to get a hat trick against Millwall and Janssen also managed to score his first goal from open play in that match so it will be interesting to see who Pochettino decides to play up front until Kane is back.