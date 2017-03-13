Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino talks Millwall win and Harry Kane injury

  • March 13, 2017 19:20 IST
    By Hayters
Tottenham Hotspur are braced to lose top scorer Harry Kane after he limped off during the FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall at White Hart Lane. The 6-0 win by Pochettinos side sees them join Arsenal and Manchester City in the semi-finals, but they might have to do without their star man Kane for a while, as he hobbled off just seven minutes into the match.
