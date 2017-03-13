- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino talks Millwall win and Harry Kane injury
Tottenham Hotspur are braced to lose top scorer Harry Kane after he limped off during the FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall at White Hart Lane. The 6-0 win by Pochettinos side sees them join Arsenal and Manchester City in the semi-finals, but they might have to do without their star man Kane for a while, as he hobbled off just seven minutes into the match.
