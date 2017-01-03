Chelsea's impressive run in the Premier League this season remains unchecked. They have won 13 games on a trot, and will hope to make it 14 as they take on Tottaham Hotspur on Wednesday in a mammoth clash. More importantly, they can be eight points clear, with a win, at the top to further strengthen their position for the title.

The Blues has been spectacular this season after their loss to Liverpool and Arsenal early on. Antonio Conte's inspired change in the formation at the back have worked beautifully for them so far.

The match against Spurs will be their biggest test in recent times, and Chelsea will hope to get off to a good start in 2017. Chelsea cannot afford to take Spurs easy, especially after the way Stoke City tested Blues in their last encounter, and the home team will take some inspiration from their 4-1 win over Watford.

One of the main reason for Chelsea's success this season has been Diego Costa's goal-scoring form. The Spaniard has been a huge threat and he has chipped in with goals whenever his team required it the most. Along with Costa, who has scored 14 goals, Eden Hazard (nine) has proved equally dangerous in the offensive position.

Chelsea looked the best team in the league with little flaws, as they have won without the goal-scoring machine, Costa, while he was suspended. The defence has been superb and conceded only two goals in the last five matches.

If Spurs have to register three points, their players need to find some way to breach Chelsea's top class defence. The home team is pinning its hopes on influential English striker Harry Kane and midfielder Delle Alli to come on top against Chelsea.

Spurs should not think too much about Chelsea's purple patch, but give it all to outperform the Blues. The match against the in-form Chelsea will give Spurs a chance to prove their mettle and will do wonders to their confidence and ranking if they manage to pull it off.

Premier League fans, besides Chelsea's, will be rooting for Spurs as the title race is turning into a one horse race, but a victory for the home team can make things really interesting.

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Chelsea schedule

Date: January 4

Venue: The White Hart Lane

Time: 8 pm local time (1:30 am IST, 3 pm ET)

TV guide: India: Star Sports Select HD1. UK: Sky Sports 1. US: NBCSN. Australia: Optus Sport. Canada: TSN Go. Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3. Thailand BeIN Sports 1 HD.