Nail art videos on social media, in which girls design their nails beautifully, are a regular occurrence. But this Hyderabad man has taken it to a whole new level: He has been painting his own nails for the past 25 years, and has made it to the record books for a very specific reason!

Artist Narahari Maheshwaram, 51, has painted many miniature portraits of famous personalities, iconic monuments, buildings and sceneries on over 100 nails. Once his nails grow to a certain length, he removes and paints them.

"The first nail I painted was 25 years ago. My dad and brother are also artists and I was inspired by them. Everyone who sees this art gets a bit of a shock. These are my own nails and I haven't used anyone's else's because growing nails this long can take a long time — usually up to a year and a half," Narahari is heard saying in a video feature by Barcroft TV.

The artist cleans and applies oil on his bails regularly to maintain them. He also takes calcium tablets once or twice a month for strong nails.

Narahari's nail art collection includes portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Amitabh Bachchan, Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar, APJ Abdul Kalam, BR Ambedkar, Rabindranath Tagore, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Barack Obama, Mother Teresa, Micheal Jackson and N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Fine Arts graduate has also received a certificate from the India Book of Records for his beautiful nail paintings.

Watch the video of Narahari's nail arts here: