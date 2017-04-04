Tax collection for the financial year 2016-17 rose to Rs 17.10 lakh crore, exceeding the revised estimates of Rs 16.97 lakh crore for the year. The provisional figures also show that the tax revenues have gone up by 18 percent compared to 2015-16.

Net direct tax collection comprising personal income tax and corporate tax rose 14.2 percent YoY to Rs 8.47 lakh crore while indirect taxes increased 22 percent to Rs 8.63 lakh crore, according to an update released by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Corporate income tax on a net basis (after refunds) grew 6.7 percent while personal income tax spurted 21 percent.

"Refunds amounting to Rs.1.62 lakh crore have been issued during April 2016-March 2017, which is 32.6% higher than the refunds issued during FY 2015-16," the update said.

Indirect taxes include service tax, excise duty and customs.

Net excise duty collection stood at Rs 3.83 lakh crore (up 33.9 percent), service tax mop-up was Rs 2.54 lakh crore (up 20.2 percent) and customs netted Rs 2.26 lakh crore, up 7.4 percent.

Both direct and indirect tax collection figures indicate that they surpassed their individual revised targets.

The year 2016-17 is the last financial year before the roll-out of Goods and Service Tax (GST) with effect from July this year.

The impact of the tax revenues would be felt only on Wednesday as the stock and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for Ram Navami.