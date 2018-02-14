Ever imagined how a total solar eclipse would look like from space? NASA has you covered there. It has shared the stunning view when Earth crossed its path of vision across the Sun.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) just witnessed a total solar eclipse when the Earth passed between it and the Sun.

On Tuesday, NASA shared a stunning GIF that showed the SDO's view of the eclipse from Sunday, February 11. This is also called as a transit, which happens when one object passes in front of another object in space, and it lasted from 2:10 am to 2:41 am EST.

"Our Sun-watching satellite saw an eclipse in space on Sunday, marking the beginning of its eclipse season: a twice-yearly three-week period during which Earth blocks SDO's view of the Sun for a short while each day," NASA Sun tweeted along with the GIF.

Our Sun-watching satellite saw an eclipse in space on Sunday, marking the beginning of its eclipse season: a twice-yearly 3-week period during which Earth blocks SDO’s view of the Sun for a short while each day. https://t.co/nxPlAkJLQk pic.twitter.com/x5UbENH4A7 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) February 13, 2018

NASA said this is the beginning of SDO's eclipse season, and the mission's eighth launch anniversary.

The space agency explained that the eclipses are generally short near the beginning and end of the season. But they can also last for more than an hour in the middle. "Most spacecraft observing the Sun from an orbit around Earth has to contend with such eclipses," NASA said.

The eclipse season started on February 10 and will conclude on March 5, 2018.

SDO was launched on February 11, 2010, to understand the solar variations that influence life on Earth. The spacecraft will be taking a look at the Sun and helping us understand where its energy comes from.