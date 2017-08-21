An extremely rare total solar eclipse is taking place on Monday, 21 August, and the historic event will potentially be witnessed by more than 300 million people across the continental United States from coast to coast. But the rarity of this event has made it a global sensation, with people eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the moon moving between the sun and Earth.

During the celestial event on Monday, darkness will be spread across the sky for little more than 2 minutes and the last time such a contiguous event took place in the US was in 1979. Once the event is over, there will be a wealth of data and images provided by ground-based and airborne scientists, astronauts and photographers. This is the best way to get a closer look at the total solar eclipse from different vantage points.

But if patience is not your best suit and you want to watch the total solar eclipse as it happens from outside the United States, there's still a way. Thanks to NASA, there will be a live streaming programme for the total solar eclipse, which begins at 12 pm. EDT on Monday. People from across the globe can watch the total solar eclipse as it takes place, without having to worry about running for a pair of eclipse glasses.

When to watch total solar eclipse in India?

Since the total solar eclipse live streaming begins in the United States at 12 pm EDT, Indians can catch all the action from 9:30 pm onwards.

Where to watch total solar eclipse in India?

NASA will live stream the entire celestial event from its official Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels. Be sure to tune in on-time to be a part of the world.

Watch total solar eclipse live on Facebook here

Watch total solar eclipse live on Twitter here

Watch total solar eclipselive on Twitch TV here

Watch total solar eclipse live on YouTube here

Watch total solar eclipse live on Ustream here

Where to get images, videos of total solar eclipse?

NASA's high-res images and videos of the total solar eclipse on August 21 will be uploaded to Flickr and also be available on NASA's official website. You can use the images with appropriate credit.

Are you excited to watch the total solar eclipse? Find the local timings in your city when you can tune into NASA's live-streaming channel below: