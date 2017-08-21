The Total Solar Eclipse is set to take place on August 2, 2017. Though it is a rare astronomical event, it poses various dangers.

Here are the precautions you should take:

The eyes should be protected from the harmful solar radiations. Make sure you use a solar filter to watch the spectacular event. Inspect the device well before use. Taking selfies during solar eclipse can be dangerous for your eyes as the reflected Sun rays can cause solar burns. This phenomenon is known as the "solar eclipse selfie danger". Don't forget to use proper equipment during the Great American Eclipse to save your retina from being harmed.

"The danger comes should people look directly at the Sun as they position themselves for selfies or other shots. Inadvertently glancing at the Sun – even briefly while setting up a shot – can lead to burns at the back of eye," The College of Optometrists stated, as quoted by a BBC report.

"Experts advise indirect viewing, using pinholes and facing away from the Sun," the report added.

3. According to some cultures and beliefs seeing a solar eclipse is hazardous for pregnant women, but this is rubbished by NASA.

4. What exactly makes the solar radiation dangerous are particles called neutrinos. These particles originate deep in the Sun where nuclear fusion takes place. Neutrinos are then emitted to space without being obstructed by the Sun. These particles pass through the Moon while the eclipse is taking place and reach Earth's surface after a second or so.

"Every second, your body is pelted by trillions of these neutrinos no matter if the sun is above or below the horizon. The only consequence is that every few minutes a few atoms in your body are transmuted into a different isotope by absorbing a neutrino. This is an entirely harmless effect and would not harm you, or if you are pregnant, the developing fetus," a report by heavy.comquoted.

5. The Earth is likely to get struck by a mythical alien planet called Nibiru in September, as claimed by conspiracy theorists. According to the belief, this collision will result in an apocalypse.

