Ratings: 3

Dayal Padmanabhan, who is known for making a variety of films, is back with a romantic-comedy movie Toss. The Kannada flick stars Vijay Raghavendra, newcomer Sandeep and Ramya Barna in the lead. Sihi Kahi Chandru, Suchendra Prasad, Sunethra Pandit and others are also in the cast. The film has Gowtham Srivatsa's music, B Rakesh's cinematography and Sri's editing.

Story:

Madhava Murthy (Vijaya Raghavendra) and Sandeep Gowda (Sandeep) are childhood buddies, whose friendship appears unbreakable till Poornima (Ramya Barna) enters their lives. As you might have guessed it, the two are head over heels in with her.

In order to decide who will try to win her heart, the duo decides to spin a coin in the air. The real story begins now and their friendship will be tested from now on. What follows next is the interesting part of the film.

Toss is a story about a love triangle and the basic theme is simple. To some extent, the film appears like a usual romantic-comedy. But Dayal Padmanabhan's screenplay makes all the difference. Although the story was developed a few years ago, the audience can relate and enjoy the moments without worrying about the drawbacks.

It has to be noted that the story reminds people of a few popular movies in this genre that include Sunil Kumar Desai's hit movie Namura Mandara Hoove.

Coming to the performances, Vijay Raghavendra and Ramya Bharana have performed well, while Sandeep has made a decent debut. The supporting actors have done justice to their roles.

Last but not the least, Dayal Padmanabhan has come out with a good screenplay and penned some wonderful dialogues. He has done his job well and should be hailed for his never-ending courage to release the film in spite of facing a lot of struggle since the day Toss hit the floors.

Verdict:



Overall, Toss may not stand out as a great film, but it is one film that you should not miss if you crave for 90-minutes worth entertainment.