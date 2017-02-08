Tornado touches down in East New Orleans causing significant damage

Amateur footage shows a tornado causing damage in East New Orleans on Tuesday (7 February). Buildings were badly damaged and emergency crews responded to the havoc. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement: The storm system brought strong winds and at least six tornadoes, which caused severe damage, including multiple injuries, dozens of damaged homes and businesses, and thousands left without power.
