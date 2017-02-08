- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Tornado touches down in East New Orleans causing significant damage
Amateur footage shows a tornado causing damage in East New Orleans on Tuesday (7 February). Buildings were badly damaged and emergency crews responded to the havoc. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement: The storm system brought strong winds and at least six tornadoes, which caused severe damage, including multiple injuries, dozens of damaged homes and businesses, and thousands left without power.
Most popular