AC Milan and Torino were involved in a close encounter in the Coppa Italia few days ago, with the former emerging victorious. The two teams are once again set for another clash, but this time it is the Serie A match at Olimpico di Torino on Monday.

Milan may be in sixth position, but they can move up the table with a win over Torino. The visitors have only played 18 matches so far, compared to most of the teams, who have played 20. AC Milan have a busy schedule ahead and they need to keep fresh and win some big matches. They are set to play six matches in the next 21 days or so.

But as of now, they should not look into those matches including the Coppa Italia quarterfinal against Juventus later in the month. Ahead of that clash, there is no room for excuses with Milan facing Torino first, and then Napoli.

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella wants his team to be first ready for Torino, who have it in them to trouble the visitors.

"Torino play well with their own style of play. They are strong down the wings and in midfield. Sinisa's teams always play with great character. I'm expecting a very determined team. We'll have to control the game, keep possession and be ready for a battle," AC Milan official website quoted Montella as saying.

Torino will be hoping to play some quality football and take revenge for their last loss in the Coppa Italia. The Italian side lie on ninth place with 29 points, but a victory here will help them jump over Fiorentina, who stunned Juventus on Sunday.

The task for Torino is not easy as they have not won against Milan since 2001. However, for a successful game, Torino manager Sinisa Mihajlovic will need his key players including Adem Ljajic and Juan Manuel Iturbe to perform during the night in front of their home fans, who will want their side to take three points.

Besides the offensive players, goalkeeper Joe Hart needs to be on top of his game with Milan possessing some quality players like Suso and Carlos Bacca, who can score goals from nothing.

Can Torin beat AC Milan? Yes, they can, but they should take their game to a higher level to collect maximum points.

Where to watch live

Torino vs AC Milan is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, 2:45 pm EST, 7:45 pm GMT).

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport 3. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: Bein Sports USA. Live streaming: Bein Sports Connect