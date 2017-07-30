Reuters

Paris Jackson is on a spiritual getaway. Folded hands and seeking for energy from within, late Michael Jackson's daughter found a way to squeeze in her quirky side into the nature getaway. She became one with the surroundings by going topless during her stay there.

Posting pictures of the retreat on Instagram, The Calvin Klein model showed off her bare back while she bowed down in front of a Buddha statue. The 19-year-old sported a black pair of pants, which had orange colour splintered on it, while she paid her respect to the statue. Her hair tied up, the pose not only flaunted her toned booty but fans got a good look at her neck tattoo.

Also Read: Natalie Portman bares it all covering only her modesty for raunchy new photo shoot

In another picture taken on the same day sees the TV star topless again. She is seated inside a tent with her bare back facing the camera. In the centre, fans can see a bonfire set up behind her. She was also clicked atop a branch of a tree at the retreat. Captioning the picture "bare to skin", the diva informs fans that she head the topless way again.

The Star actress has been criticised several times for her using every opportunity to go the bare way. Fed up with these accusations, she clarified her stand on recurring nudity in her posts in May that she began nudity as a movement for "going back to nature", "expressing freedom" and "being healthier."

Captioning one of her nude Instagram photos, she wrote: "Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I'm usually naked when I garden. It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do."

Apart from the topless photos, Paris also shared a few pictures from the retreat location. Making fans envy, the stunning location would want you to visit a Buddhist monastery. The pictures feature a small stay between the luscious greenery, cute little cafes, candles, crystals, stunning stone sculptures and pyjama parties.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

bark to skin A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

disney pajama party with the greatest roommates of all time A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT