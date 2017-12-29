Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart was recently spotted on the shores of a Brazilian beach with her boyfriend and she looked hot as ever.

The 33-year-old bombshell was seen wearing a stunning pair of white bikini while she soaked up the sun during her vacation. Flaunting her toned body, the diva was captured enjoying the waters and eventually going topless.

Also read: Demi Lovato flashes ample cleavage in a plunging bathing suit [PHOTO]

During her vacation, Goulart is seen taking a dip in the turquoise sea wearing a slink pair of white swimwear topped off with a baseball cap. She let her lovely tresses fall off her shoulder.

A post shared by Izabel Goulart || She follows (@izagoulartdaily) on Dec 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Having fun in the water, the model was seen sporting limited accessories. She wore a few bracelets on her wrist while donning a pair of circular shades.

In photos shared by Daily Mail, the sultry diva is also seen letting go of her bikini top and lying down on the sands to sunbath. Goulart's bare back is seen in the pictures. She used a beach mat to cover her bosoms.

While Goulart caught paparazzi's attention with her gorgeous body, her boyfriend Kevin Trapp wasn't too far behind. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper ditched his shirt and sported a navy blue swim shorts while his pair of Calvin Klein underwear peeped out.

Being the gentleman he is Kevin reportedly carried a bag full of beach essentials that the couple would need through their day by the shores.

Goulart has been posting some picturesque photos from her vacation making followers envious. The diva recently shared a beautiful underwater picture where she is seen swimming, almost resembling a mermaid.

In another picture, she is looking at the landscape of her Brazilian getaway while wishing her fans for Christmas.