It's been four months that Supermodel Irina Shayk welcomed her first child with actor beau Bradley Cooper. But she is back to modelling with her fit post-pregnancy body.

During her latest photo shoot with Vogue Spain, the 31-year-old literally left nothing to the imagination while disrobing herself completely in front of the cameras. The brunette beauty took to her Instagram account to share the stunning pictures from the sizzling photo shoot.

The Russian beauty covered her modesty by crossing her legs and placing her arms on her private parts. She stroke these racy poses in front of celebrated photographer Mario Testino.

In the racy picture, Irina is seemingly wearing nothing but a large hat. She also shared a series of pictures which racked up around 68,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

She has given birth to her daughter Lea Cooper on March 21. The Victoria's Secret model was recently spotted in Los Angeles as she was out for a stroll with her baby daughter along with her beau Bradley Cooper. The model has been dating the actor for the past two years.

Here are some of the pictures from the sizzling photoshoot.

@mariotestino @voguespain ❤? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

@mariotestino @voguespain ? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

New @voguespain ? @mariotestino A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

@voguespain @mariotestino ? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:32am PDT