Recently married Emily Ratajkowski took Instagram by storm when she posted some sizzling photos from her recent getaway.

The Gone Girl actress, who turned heads at the recent Oscar party, posed topless to give 16.7 million Instagram followers an eyeful of her assets. In the picture, the 26-year-old star is seen soaking up the sun as she takes a dip in the pool.

Bearing almost no makeup, the activist wore a gold chain around her neck and sported her wedding ring in the shot. She shared the picture with the caption: "Morning in the desert."

Emily did not limit her tease to the stunning topless photo. She went ahead and shared a gorgeous bikini-clad picture posing against a picturesque purple sky background and flaunt her derriere.

The red one-piece bikini appeared to reveal her bare back and helped the model put her long legs on display. The Blurred Lines star wore a bikini from her collection, Swim by Emrata.

She also shared an individual picture of the view from her room and captioned the picture: "Purple skies."

Emily's pictures come a day after she posed on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing a figure-hugging outfit by Zac Posen. The plunging neckline flaunted her busty assets and the outfit let the cameras capture her body.

Posing with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily was photographed kissing and indulging in PDA while posing for the cameras at the event.

The couple got married less than a month ago at New York's City Hall. Unlike most celebrities, Emily's wedding was rather simple. She ditched the traditional white gown to don a mustard-colored Zara pantsuit.

They said their vows in the presences of a few friends. Emily took to Instagram on February 23 and surprised her fans when she informed them that she is a married woman now.