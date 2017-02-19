Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum were seen frolicking in Hawaii beaches over the weekend. Pictures of a shirtless Tatum chasing a wet bikini clad Jenna emerged online lately.

Channing was seen naughtily pulling Jenna back into the water while she tries to make an escape. The couple soaked up the sun and unabashedly put on some serious PDA on a fun-filled vacation.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner almost spills out of corset in sexy DropOne promo with Kendall Jenner [VIDEO]

Jenna flaunted her smokin' bikini bod with cutouts and a delicate gold chain wrapped around her belly. Channing was seen sporting a casual pair of black swim trunks.

Jenna's last Instagram post shows the sexy actress gazing at the sea in the same swimsuit while relaxing on a pink towel. She also shared a selfie where she is seen sporting a floral bikini with layers of necklaces and an oversized sunglass.

The couple can't keep their hands off each other. They got married after a 5-year long relationship and is now married for 7 years now. The duo have a 3-year-old child.

Last December, Jenna told Cosmopolitan, "It was two nights of being weird. We hadn't even kissed. And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers. His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door. He was like, "I couldn't stop thinking about you. Let's do this. I just want to be with you." From that point forward, we were together."

#ChanningTatum e #JennaDewan foram fotografados nessa quinta (16/02), curtindo e muito uma praia no Havaí. ?☀️ A post shared by Channing Tatum Br (@channingtatum.br) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Don't they look adorable!