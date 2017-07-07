Bella Hadid is far from being shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable figure and toned legs. She became the latest sensation during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris as she went braless on the runway.

And now, the 20-year-old supermodel has ditched her top once again to show off her assets for the latest issue of V Magazine. She donned a denim jacket and skimpy denim hotpants for the racy shoot.

On Thursday, Hadid took to Instagram to unveil the pictures from her latest cover shoot with the magazine in which she left nothing to the imagination. She shared her topless picture from the shoot where she covered her modesty with a well-placed left hand.

She captioned the photo, "Killer and a sweet thing @VMAGAZINE BY @TERRYRICHARDSON FOR @BULGARIOFFICIAL STYLED BY FAIRY BOSS MOTHER @CARLYNECERFDEDUDZEELE."

Another photo shared by the youngest of the Hadid sisters shows her clutching the denim hotpants while displaying the gorgeous diamond jewellery. Bella posed confidently for photographer Terry Richardson while displaying a whole lot of Bulgari jewellery.

Today in Arles, France for #DiorTheArtOfColor opening by the ONE @renellaice See my full diary later on @britishvogue @DIORMAKEUP @DIORMAKEUP A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

This comes after she left little to the imagination on the runway at Paris Fashion Week where she accentuated her curves in a revealing see-through blue-coloured outfit. The brunette beauty hit the runway for Fendi, Maison Margiela, Alexandre Vauthier and Miu Miu. Her best pal and supermodel Kendall Jenner also attended the Vogue Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Vogue Foundation dinner last night ❤️Thank you A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

AV? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Recently American fashion designer Alexander Wang called Bella Hadid "the body of our generation" after she rocked one of his plunging low-back catsuit designs to the Met Gala 2017.