Ever since Ronda Rousey, who is scheduled to fight at UFC 207 this New Year's Eve, made an appearance at one of the greatest WWE pay-per-view (ppv) events -- the WrestleMania -- back in 2015, alongside 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson, and created fireworks, the idea of UFC fighters making appearances frequently in the greatest pro wrestling promotions remained a great one.

Following WrestleMania 31, the relationship between the two companies also kind of became closer. Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar given a green signal by the WWE to make a one-off appearance at UFC 200 and the commentators from both ends also mentioned about the other companies on many occasions.

The verdict was out. WWE needed the UFC to build their brand further. UFC needed the WWE to build their brand further. 2016 has brought the two biggest brands of American sports and entertainment together and this only gives us fans bright hopes going ahead.

From Triple H speaking of Conor McGregor's spectacular achievements to UFC commentator Joe Rogan mentioning of Brock Lesnar's WWE match against Randy Orton did make us all smile. What can this collaboration bring now? We ask.

Of course, rumour mills at the moment are going wild over UFC superstars making possible foray into the WWE pretty soon. But can this really happen? That really needs to be seen, but for now, we remain optimistic. After all, who wouldn't want McGregor doing his trademark thrash talking inside the WWE ring!

Here are the top UFC stars who could enter WWE in 2017

1. Conor McGregor

WWE legend Triple H, currently also the WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, recently heaped praise on the Irish UFC superstar following his win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC New York to take home the lightweight championship as well as his existing featherweight championship.

What's more interesting is that McGregor's agent Audie Attar appeared on an ESPN podcast last month and mentioned that they are willing to accept offers from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

2. Ronda Rousey

Ronda continues to remain a target for the WWE. Her devastating loss against Holly Holm at UFC 193 last year isn't any hurdle for her signing with the pro wrestling company. Obviously, at the moment, all eyes are on her UFC 207 showing against Amanda Nunes.

Stephanie McMahon, the commissioner of Monday Night Raw, was quoted as saying by USA Today this week: "Our fans love Ronda. She has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package."

3. Paige VanZant

No, we are not referring to Saraya Jade, the original Paige from the WWE who hails from Norwich, United Kingdom, and is one of the hottest women pro wrestlers of today. We are here referring to the UFC strawweight fighter, who recently suffered a defeat against Michelle Waterson, aka, the 'Karate hottie' at the UFC on Fox 22 event this month.

Paige, who was a part of Dancing With the Stars this year, recently spoke to Maxim over a possible future in the WWE. "The WWE is an amazing organization. I'm a UFC fighter right now, but my future has no limits. Can't wait to see what I accomplish next," the 22-year-old from United States, said.

4. CM Punk

The veteran pro wrestler has had the reputation of turning heads everytime he has set foot inside the ring. Although he was destroyed in his maiden UFC fight this year against Mickey Gall, Punk, the former WWE superstar, is desperate to continue his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career.

However, rumour mills are not silent and they feel that the 38-year-old, who has one of the best mic skills in the pro wrestling business, could be again making a surprise appearance at the WWE -- the same promotion where he had a fallout with Vince McMahon and co. After all, money, popularity and TV ratings are what drive the WWE, and Punk is the GO-TO man!