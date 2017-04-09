Summer's here, the garden's looking gorgeous and freinds and family mill about sniffing the air for the smell of meat sizzling on a barbecue; or the organic aromas of a freshly-tossed salad.

There's nothing that brings people together quite like food that's delicious, prepared with love, and dished up in style. So rather than battle against the sweltering heat, make your peace with it and embrace the sun, with these 5 simple, yet sumptuous dishes. We guarantee your friends and family will love them...just as much as we did.

Cheesy Baked Chicken and Rice

There's nothing like a good baked dish to alert your senses that good things are about to happen. This doozy from Judy Kim (The Judy Lab) is perfect.

Ingredients

1 c. white rice

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, quartered

extra-virgin olive oil

salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, chopped

1/2 c. dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc)

1 c. low-sodium chicken stock

1/4 c. heavy cream

2 c. frozen peas

1/4 c. chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

1 1/2 c. grated Parmesan

Method

Preheat oven to 450º. Prepare rice according to package directions, less 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. In a medium mixing bowl, drizzle olive oil over chicken and season with salt and black pepper. Cook chicken until golden all over, 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Add 1 tablespoon oil to skillet and heat over medium. Add garlic and onions and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add wine, chicken stock, heavy cream, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; bring to a boil and simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add chicken (and juices from the plate), cooked rice, peas, parsley, and 1 cup Parmesan. Sprinkle with remaining Parm.

Bake until heated through, about 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Creamy Potato Salad

Potato Salads are an all-time favourite at any get-together, and this one from Patsy Jamieson goes doen an absolute treat, whether it's a sit-down meal or a boozy afternoon with friends.

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1½ pounds small waxy thin-skinned potatoes (about 10), scrubbed

½ cup reduced-fat mayonnaise, or soy mayonnaise

½ cup low-fat plain yogurt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon anchovy paste (optional, do not use for vegetarians)

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar, or rice vinegar

½ cup finely diced red onion

1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced (1½ cups)

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup chopped celery, (1-2 stalks)

2 tablespoons diced gherkin pickles

2 tablespoons drained capers, rinsed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Method

Hard boil eggs. Peel eggs and chop coarsely.

Meanwhile, place potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with lightly salted water and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook, covered, until just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain; let cool for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, oil, anchovy paste (if using) and pepper in a small bowl until smooth.

Cut potatoes into cubes and place in a large bowl. Add vinegar and salt; toss gently to coat. Add bell pepper, onion, celery, parsley, gherkins, capers, chives, chopped eggs and the mayonnaise mixture; toss to coat well. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

The BA Burger Deluxe

Nothing says its summer than the perfect burger, freshly grilled on the barbecue and served up with an ice-cold brewski. Our friends at Bon Appetit have an absolute cracker of a recipe.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 slices American cheese

4 potato rolls

Method

Divide meat into 4 equal portions. Place 1 portion on a work surface. Cup your hands around the meat and begin to gently shape it into a rounded mound.

Lightly press down on the top of the meat with your palm to gently flatten it. Continue rotating and cupping the meat, patting the top of it occasionally, until you've formed a 4"-diameter, 3/4"-thick patty.

Using your thumb, make a small indentation in the center to help keep the burger flat as it cooks. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining portions.

Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to high. Season one side of patties with salt and pepper; place on grill, seasoned side down. Grill until lightly charred on bottom, about 4 minutes. Season other side, turn, and top with cheese. Grill to desired doneness, about 4 minutes longer for medium. Transfer burgers to buns and let stand for 3 minutes before serving.

Summer Corn and Tomato Pasta

You never really need a reason or a season to eat pasta. This dish from the gorgeous and immensely talented Rachel Ray proves why there are few ingredients that can trump the Italian staple.

Ingredients

Salt

1 pound bow-tie pasta

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 pint cherry tomatoes

3 ears fresh corn, kernels cut off

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into pieces

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until al dente; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the corn, raise the heat slightly and cook until the corn is heated through and golden, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt.

Add the vegetables, butter and basil to the pasta and toss.

The key to a great summer dish is to use fresh, light ingredients, that not only help you beat the heat but refresh you as well. Stay away from curries, and dishes with rich sauces. Keep the oil to a minimum, in fact these dishes work well with oil sprays.