Many Bollywood and television celebrities are quite active on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram and often share pictures and videos with the fans. And in no time, the posts go viral.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor posted an award winning photo with a heart-wrenching story, which turned out to be a fake story.

Take a look at the other top photos of the day:

Sachin Tendulkar spends time with Harbhajan Singh's daughter:

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared some cute moments with his former teammate Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya Heer. The 43-year-old master blaster took to his Twitter handle to share some pictures with the baby girl and wrote alongside, "With little Hinaya Heer! She's a bundle of joy @harbhajan_singh."

With little Hinaya Heer! She's a bundle of joy ? @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/SGmesgoV8I — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2017

Virat Kohli shares picture with Anushka Sharma:

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli finally admitted to being in a relationship with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma by posting a photo of them together on Twitter and shared a cute Valentine's Day message. The cricketer, however, deleted the tweet later.

Shahid Kapoor got fooled by a viral fake story of an award winning photo:

Shahid Kapoor seemed to have been fooled by a viral fake story of an award winning picture clicked by famous photographer Alison Buttigieg. The viral photo of two cheetah grabbing a deer carried a heart wrenching backstory, which turned out to be a fake story. For those uninitiated, the photo carried a story that said, "The cheetahs chased a mother deer and her 2 fawns (baby deers), the mother could've easily outrun the cheetahs but instead, she offered herself to cheetahs so that her kids could manage to run to safety. In the picture, she is seen looking at her babies running safely as she is about to get torn into pieces..."

Shahid too fell for it and posted the picture with the story on his Instagram page along with a caption that read: "No man can match up to what a mother does. Women are superior to men in so many ways. Let's learn to appreciate them. And learn to show them love. Every day." However, it was only recently that the photographer clarified on her Facebook post that the story is fake.

No man can match up to what a mother does. Women are superior to men in so many ways. Let's learn to appreciate them. And learn to show them love. Every day. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao get engaged:

Bigg Boss 9 couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao got engaged on the Valentine's Day. The couple has shared some pictures of them on Instagram.