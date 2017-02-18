Bollywood celebrities connect with their fans through social media and many of them are quite active in sharing their thoughts and pictures from their day-to-day lives on Twitter and Instagram. Pictures posted on Instagram by celebs soon go viral.

Here are the top photos of the day:

Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared a collage on her Instagram page in which Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are seen flaunting their cooking skills. The entire Kapoor family had a get-together at Sashi Kapoor's residence and the chefs of the nights were Ranbir, Saif and Aadar Jain.

Our very own #masterchefs??‍?#cookout#barbaque#flambéing#foodies #myfamily#friends#lovelyevening❤️#aboutlastnight✨ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:47pm PST

Abhishek Bachchan shared a flashback picture with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the sets of the film, Raavan. In the picture, Abhishek seemed to be checking wife Aishwarya's blood pressure. He captioned the photo as: "#flashbackfriday on the sets of Ravan in 2008." The Mani Ratnam-directed movie did not perform very well at the box office, but both the actors were appreciated for their performance.

#flashbackfriday on the sets of Ravan in 2008. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture of him showing off his bulging muscles. The actor, who is busy promoting Rangoon, looked dashing in the photo. The Udta Punjab actor is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.

#bicepgamestrong A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 18, 2017 at 2:47am PST

