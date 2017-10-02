With Diwali festival fast approaching, several mobile-makers are planning to launch new line of phones ranging from budget to top-end flagship phones in India later this month.

Some companies such as Motorola and HMD Global Oy have confirmed the release of Moto X4 and the Nokia 8, respectively in October, while others Google (Pixel 2 series) and Huawei Honor are teasing brand new phones that would be launched in the month.

Here's top 5 smartphones slated to come to India in October 2017:

Motorola Moto X4:

Lenovo-owned Motorola has confirmed the launch of Moto X4 on October 4 in India and if previous Moto series release pattern is any indication, the device will be available for purchase Tuesday, most probably at the stroke of midnght.

The USP of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts Dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

The interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serves as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animations to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 houses equally impressive 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face Filters, among others.

Another praiseworthy feature of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Read more: Complete specification details of Motorola Moto X4

Huawei Honor 7X (& possibly Honor 9):

Huawei subsidiary Honor has been posting teasers on Facebook and Twitter for weeks. Going by the most recent one, which shows the structural design of the device's back and camera placements, it looks like the company is most likely to launch the Honor 7X in India on October 5.

As per the recent reports, Honor 7X is said to come with 5.93-inch full HD display, dual-camera module (12MP+20MP) on the back with fingerprint sensor below, 8MP front snapper, 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB (expandable via microSD card), 2.36GHz HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core and a 3,240mAh battery.

There's more...

There is also a slight possibility that the company might also launch the Honor 9 in India, as well.

The Honor 9 comes with 5.15-inch full HD display having 3D curved glass cover, HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,200mAh cell.

The highlight of the Honor 9 is its camera. It boasts dual-camera (20MP+12MP) with f/2.2 aperture, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), 2x lossless zoom, dual-tone dual-LED flash, 4K video recording and 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Google Pixel 2 series:

Google has confirmed to unveil new 2017-series flagship Android Pixel 2 series. It is coming in two variants—one, a generic 4.97-inch Pixel 2 with full HD display and another Pixel 2 XL with 5.99-inch QHD screen.

Google Pixel 2 series are coming with better camera, bigger battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.It is also coming with HTC U11's Edge Sense-inspired 'Active Edge' feature on the frame.

For those unaware, HTC Edge Sense technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functions. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

In the Pixel 2 series, the innovative gesture feature is expected to be used to trigger Google Assistant, and launch the camera and perform other features depending on the finger pressure and location on the frame.

Read more: Most expected specifications and price details of Google Pixel 2 series

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2:

Last month, Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global), Xiaomi confirmed that Mi Mix 2 will launched in India soon, and reliable reports indicate the company might release it this month.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5.99-inch full HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage and a 3,400mAh battery.

It also houses a 12MP Sony IMX386 rear camera with 1.25-micron pixels and 4-axis optical image stabilization and a 5MP front snapper with facial recognition function.

HMD Global Oy's Nokia 8:

HMD Global Oy has officially announced that Nokia 8 cost Rs. 36,999, but will be made available only on Amazon India and authorised retail brick-and-mortar chains on October 14.

Nokia 8's main attribute of the Nokia 8 is its camera hardware. It boasts two cameras — one a 13MP (Colour + OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) another a 13MP (Mono). They come equipped with 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), IR (infrared) rangefinder and 4K video recording, all assisted by dual-tone flash for good quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it boasts an equally impressive 13MP snapper with PDAF, 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, display flash and a 78.4-degree field of view, which is enough to get big group selfies.

Another praiseworthy aspect of Nokia 8's camera capabilities is the new feature "Bothie". Don't mistake it for the Bokeh blur effect: The new Bothie is completely different.

It allows users to record videos and take images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

Device owners can also live-stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy millennials.

Read more: Complete specifications and availability details of Nokia 8 in India

Honourable Mention:

Apple iPhone X:

Apple has confirmed to start iPhone X pre-order service from October 27 onwards in India, but will be available for purchase from November 3 onwards with prices Rs. 89,000 (64GB) and Rs. 1,02,000 (256GB).

Apple iPhone X sports surgery-grade stainless steel on the frame and metallic-shell covered with sturdy glass cover on the top giving glossy finish.

On the front, it flaunts 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED bezel-less edge-to-edge curved screen, a first for iPhone series and boasts of True Tone Display technology (similar to the iPad Pro) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

The key aspect of the new iPhone X is its Face ID feature. It makes use of the advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when it's dark), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos. It is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able to identify accurately. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

Apple iPhone X can also make use of the sophisticated front-camera for creating Animoji, which allows users to send personalised emoticons on iMessages. The user can pick any of the emoji and make a facial gesture with a funny voice message, which is sure to appease the socially savvy millennials.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest smartphone launches.