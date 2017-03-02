One of the best clubs in world football, Barcelona will have a new manager at the helm in Spain next season as current gaffer Luis Enrique has decided to quit the club when this season culminates. With this, the million dollar question remains – who will replace Enrique at Barcelona?

With a club like Barcelona, managers will love to manage a team, studded with stars, glittered with trophies, and managing Lionel Messi will be a huge attraction. And, there have been several reports suggesting that current Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, whose future at the club is uncertain, could land the job in Spain.

Arsenal fans also do not mind parting ways with the manager, who has been in charge at the club for the past 21 years, but he has not been helping them to ultimate premier league glory since 2003-04 season. With the manager coming under intense scrutiny, it would not come as a huge surprise if Wenger joins Barcelona.

One has seen that when a manager hops from one club to another, they try to get their favourite players from the club, and also try to sign some players of their choice in the new club. Here is a look at players, who Wenger might take to Barcelona along with him from the Premier League.

Mesut Ozil

The German star knows the La Liga well enough as he is a former Real Madrid man, and Ozil could be the first player Wenger will try to get in the summer. Wenger has always talked highly about Ozil, who has been a players' favourite, but it remains to be seen if the former Real man would join rivals Barcelona.

Hector Bellerin

One thing Arsenal will obviously try to do is get in players, who can strengthen their back four, and Bellerin will be an ideal player for Barcelona with age on his side as well. The Spanish youngster will also relish to play in his home country and probably in one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Virgil Van Dijk

Talking about defenders, Virgil Van Dijk has attracted huge interest from top teams with clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool keen on the defender. He has already shown that he can be a solid defender, who can be a huge threat from corners with his headwork. And this move will definitely be an upward climb in his professional career, and also take his game to the next level.

Juan Mata

With Iniesta past his peak, Barcelona are looking for an ideal replacement. If Wenger approaches Mata for his signature, it might be impossible for the Spaniard to turn a blind eye and ply his trade in Barcelona. His experience of playing for Valencia in the La Liga will help him settle down quickly in the Spanish club.

Delle Alli

The Spurs man has been one of the highly-rated midfielders, who knows where the back of the net is, and also has all the tricks in the bag to excel for any club. Despite being young and an experience of only two seasons for Spurs, he could easily fit into the scheme of things at Barca.