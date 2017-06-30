Bollywood has released over 50 movies in the first two quarters of the year and thousands of crores have gone into the making of these films. And the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has topped the list of top hit Bollywood movies of the year.

Some big ticket flicks like Raees and Kaabil were expected to make it big at the domestic box office, but they failed to do so due to various reason. Last week's release Tubelight, which had generated huge hype has also received an average response from fans and critics.

Surprisingly, the dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's Telugu movie has done wonders at the ticket counters. When original big ticket Bollywood movies with superstars in the leads struggled to cross Rs 100 crore mark, Baahubali 2 has gone on to start two new movies clubs like Rs 400 crore grosser and Rs 500 crore grosser. The film is still running well even after 75 days after its release.

Jolly LLB 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania are two other Bollywood movies, which have proved to be big hits at the domestic box office. Both the films were successful in joining the club of Rs 100 crore. Irrfan Khan's small budget film Hindi Medium has also turned out to be a big money spinner and emerged as a surprise hit of the season. Documentary film Sachin: A Billion Dreams is also among the hit films of the year.

Here is the list of top hit Bollywood/Hindi movies of 2017. These collection figures are based on various reports and they may vary from the actual figures released by the makers and distributors. All these are nett collection figures and they are in Rs and crore.

Rank Movie Release Day 1 Weekend 1 Week 1 Total 1 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 28-Apr 41.00 128.00 247.00 511.30 2 Raees 25-Jan 20.42 93.24 122.36 139.00 3 Kaabil 25-Jan 10.43 67.46 90.55 126.85 4 Jolly LLB 2 10-Feb 13.20 50.46 77.71 117.00 5 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 10-Mar 12.25 43.05 73.66 116.60 6 Tubelight 23- June 21.15 64.77 105.86 105.86* 7 Hindi Medium 19-May 02.81 12.56 25.21 69.00 8 Half Girlfriend 19-May 10.27 32.04 49.19 60.18 9 Sachin: A Billion Dreams 26-May 08.40 28.05 41.20 50.41 10 Naam Shabana 31-Mar 05.12 18.76 27.18 36.50

Note: * denotes that the movie is still running and doing well at the box office