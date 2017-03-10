- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
Top five facts about the GOP health care bill
The GOPs American Health Care Act would roll back the individual mandate for people to buy insurance, reverse most Obamacare taxes, introduce a new, smaller system of tax credits based on age rather than income, and overhaul Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor.
