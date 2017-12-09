The temptation to look and flaunt our bodies like our favourite celebrities is too real and too strong among most people. And while body image issues lead to us adopting the easiest way to achieve the star-studded look, there are certain celebrity diets that one should absolutely avoid.
The British Dietetic Association has recently released a list of diets that people should completely avoid – this festive season, and every other one to come as well. It's surprising to know that even the Keto diet – which has recently been taking the world by storm, is one among them!
The other three on the list are raw vegan, alkaline, and Pioppi. As Sian Porter from the BDA told The Mirror, "If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is." But what exactly makes these SO harmful?
1. Let's start with the public's favourite – the Keto.
All about high-fat, medium protein and very low-carb, arch patrons of this diet happen to be Kim Kardashian, Alec Baldwin and Kobe Bryant.
The diet aims at putting the body in a state of Ketosis – wherein one starts burning fat stores for energy, instead of the glucose of carbohydrates because the carb intake comes totally from non-starchy vegetables, nuts and seeds.
But what is lesser known is that a lot of fibre from the body is lost, and as Sian claims, this fibre is essential for gut health. "The sinister thing here is people saying it can cure cancer and things like that - it absolutely cannot!" also, the weight loss will be rapid, but maintaining it is impossible.
2. Raw Vegan.
While clean eating and cleansing the body of all harmful chemicals – sticking only to raw vegan items that don't allow consumption of animal products and anything heated over 48 degrees centigrade sounds like a rather fancy millennial idea, it can actually be quite lethal for the system.
The raw vegan diet's idea of not heating food is rationalized by overheating causing essential enzymes to be ruined, but at the same time, heating also brings out the nutrients in certain food items.
And as Sian claims, "People think that vegan is shorthand for healthy, but it requires careful planning to make sure you don't miss out on important nutrients."
3. Alkaline
Eating foods that change the pH balance of your body might seem like a very fancy, science-y idea, but there is no actual scientific evidence to prove its effectiveness.
While the Duchess of York and Tom Brady can promote it all they want by staying away from gluten, refined sugar and dairy, studies by the Cancer Research UK, have proven that the pH of your food doesn't affect the pH of your blood.
"So if it works to lose weight, it's because you're cutting down on calories," Sian says.
4. Pioppi
Yes to low-carbs and high-fat, with lots of fruit and veg, fish, olive oil and limited alcohol. And heavy fasting! Who approves, right? Along with that, no to heavy red meat, starchy carbs and sugar intake too.
But this diet has also been accused by the BDA for hijacking the Mediterranean diet, because they – for some weird reason, include cauliflower crust pizza and coconut oil in the diet.
And as Sian says, "We all know now that a Mediterranean-style diet is one of the most healthy diets to follow. But it's not low carb."