2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) started on January 5, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

Lucid Motors unveils fully electric sedan Air with a range of 643km

One of the highlights of the CES are the tech-laden new cars and car concepts. Unlike usual cars at any motor shows, the vehicles at CES are more sophisticated on the technology side. This year's show also has many such cars on display.

Here's a list of top cars and concepts from 2017 CES:

Faraday Future FF11

The star of the 2017 CES is the Faraday Future FF11. The FF 91 is an all-electric crossover designed to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X.

Faraday Future claims the FF 91 can sprint from 0-60mph (0-96.5kmph) in just 2.39 seconds making it the fastest electric vehicle in the world.

The FF 91 houses a battery pack of 130kWh connected to electric motors. The powertrain will generate 1,050bhp and a whopping 1,800Nm of torque. The FF 91 comes with a range of over 700km in Europe's NEDC rating system.

Chrysler Portal Concept

Chrysler Portal is all-electric vehicle concept developed to act as a "third space" between work and home.

The futuristic concept features a clear roof panel, and a large windshield and windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the cabin.

The Portal concept is able to perform SAE Level 3 autonomous driving according to the manufacturer. The vehicle features sensing technologies: including cameras, radar, LIDAR, and ultrasonic technology autonomous driving.

The concept is powered by a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that lends a range of 402 kilometers.

Toyota Concept-i

Japanese auto giant Toyota unveiled Concept-i, an advanced and artificial intelligence-equipped vehicle at the show.

Designed by Toyota's Calty Design Research center in Newport Beach, California, the Concept-i packs artificial intelligence system named "Yui" which is able to connect the car to the driver.

The advanced interface system is centered on the dash and uses light, sound, and even touch to interact with people in the cabin. Colored lights in the foot-wells show in which mode the car is running. Toyota is yet to finalize what will power the concept car.

Eli Zero

Beijing-based Eli showcased a quirky little Zero electric vehicle that looks like the sibling of the Renault Twizy.

The two seater vehicle, which has a fully enclosed cockpit, has a body made of high-tensile aluminum.

The car measures just 2247mm in length, 1371 in width, 1549mm in height and weighs just 350kg. Power comes from a 4 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which gives a range of 64 km to 120km. The Eli Zero also has a top speed of 37kmph.

Honda NeuV

The NeuV stands for New Electric Urban Vehicle, and is a concept developed on the fact that privately-owned vehicles sit idle 96% of the time.

The NeuV explores the idea of functioning as an automated ride-sharing vehicle. The NeuV can also sell energy back to the electric gridm when it's not in use.

Honda says the battery-electric NeuV is more of a mobility solution than a car. The NeuV also features HANA (Honda Automated Network Assistant).

Honda says it is an "emotion engine" that will learn from the driver by detecting the emotions behind the driver's judgments and then, based on the driver's past decisions, make new choices and recommendations.

BMW i Inside Future Concept

The i Inside Future concept of BMW features the company's HoloActive Touch that showcases a holographic interface for controlling navigation, infotainment, and communications.

The interface allows the driver to give instructions to the car either via voice or by making certain hand movements. After an input, an ultrasonic source provides tactile feedback without any physical connection between the screen and driver.

The concept also features a futuristic exterior, which is uber-fun to look at. The concept has been showcased without doors and skinny wheels replace the tyres. The signature BMW kidney grille is retained at the front with a modern touch, the rear of the concept gets strips of LEDs that run vertically as taillights.