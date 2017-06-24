Avocado, also known as Persea Americana, is a single-seeded fruit which is native to South Central Mexico. This unique fruit, also called butter fruit, has a distinct type of flavour and is used in preparing different types of dishes like salsa, salad, dips, smoothie, milkshakes and so on.

Unlike other fruits which are generally rich in carbohydrates, this humble fruit is rich in healthy fats.

Here are the top seven ways how avocados benefit your health:

1. Great source of potassium

This fruit contains more potassium than bananas. Potassium is crucial for improving muscle strength, it also helps in keeping heart stroke, blood pressure and heart and kidney diseases at bay. The component is also good for the nervous system and also helps in maintaining and enhancing the body's metabolism.

2. Super nutritious

Avocados are extremely nutritious, they are a source of 20 minerals and vitamins, which includes Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, C, K and E. Iron, Folate, Copper, Magnesium, Manganese, Phosphorous and Zinc are also present in avocados, which are crucial for proper bodily functions.

3. Aids weight loss

Avocados are rich in fibre and contain low carbs, which helps in weight loss, improves the bowel movement as well as metabolic health. The fruit comprises of both soluble as well as insoluble fibre. The soluble fibre is good for the friendly gut bacteria which are present in our intestine.

4. Contains monounsaturated fatty acids

This unique fat-rich fruit contains heart-healthy monosaturated fatty acids, which aid in depleting bad cholesterol from the blood and reduce the risk of getting a heart attack and heart stroke. These monosaturated fats are the reason behind making the avocado oil healthy.

5. Contains eye-protecting antioxidants

Avocados are found to be rich in antioxidants which contain two nutrients -- Lutein and Zeaxanthin—which help in improving eye health. These two nutrients are also known for lessening the risk of cataracts and muscular degeneration, ie, loss of vision.

6. Eases symptoms of osteoarthritis

Various researchers have shown that the extracts of avocado and soyabean oils may ease the symptoms of osteoarthritis (OA) —a kind of bone arthritis.

7. Counter prostate cancer

Studies have revealed that the nutrients present in avocados aid in countering prostate cancer and also help in reducing the side-effects that chemotherapy imposes on some cells.

Source: authoritynutrition.com