Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan seldom believes in mincing words. She is one of the bold and beautiful actresses who speaks her mind, rarely bothering about where it would take her.

With her fashion sense and her acting skills, the diva has wooed everyone. She will soon make a comeback on the silver screen after her pregnancy. Bebo will be seen in Sonam Kapoor's Veera Di Wedding.

Kareena was last seen in Ki and Ka with Arjun Kapoor, before Taimur Ali Khan was born. Bebo has several times shut people's mouth who has asked her questions about her pregnancy.

Well, that is Kareena- bold, beautiful and outspoken. Here are top 7 of Kareena's statements that will blow your mind:

1. I'm pregnant, not a corpse. And what maternity break?

2. I have done more for my parents than a son would.

3. I am the only actress who can boast of giving films to actresses.

4. I'm pregnant, it is not a national casualty.

5. My co-stars call me selfish. They say you are only interested in yourself and what you are only interested is yourself and what you are doing in front of the camera. I reply, I can't help it; it's what got me where I am.

6. Films don't decide my whole life. They are just a part of who I am. What I do in my personal life should be of no concern to the filmmakers or the fans.

7. Why should I worry about the biological clock ticking? Saif is 10 years older, he should be worried.